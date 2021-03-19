Oettinger allowed three goals on 21 shots in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Red Wings.

Only one Detroit skater solved Oettinger, but it was Robby Fabbri with a hat trick. The 22-year-old Oettinger has lost three of his last four games (1-1-2), allowing 11 goals in that span. He's at 4-2-6 with a 2.23 GAA and a .913 save percentage in 15 games. Head coach Rick Bowness has been pleased with Oettinger's performance lately, but Anton Khudobin is likely due for a start in the near future. The Stars have a back-to-back this weekend, playing Saturday in Detroit and hosting the Predators on Sunday.