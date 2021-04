Oettinger allowed three goals on 13 shots in relief of Anton Khudobin in Thursday's 7-3 loss to the Red Wings.

Oettinger was on the hook for the decisive goal, so he took the loss Thursday. The 22-year-old dropped to 9-6-6 with a 2.23 GAA and a .916 save percentage through 24 appearances this year. With both goalies struggling Thursday, it's unclear who will get the start for the Stars as they close a four-game series with the Red Wings on Saturday.