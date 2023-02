Oettinger will defend the home net Monday against Anaheim, Brian Rea of Bally Sports Southwest reports.

Oettinger has gone 0-0-3 in his past three outings, having allowed nine goals on 78 shots. He has posted a mark of 21-7-7 on the year to go along with a 2.26 GAA and a .923 save percentage in 38 appearances. Oettinger blanked the Ducks on Dec. 1 with 31 saves in a 5-0 victory. Anaheim sits 32nd in the NHL with 2.44 goals per game this season.