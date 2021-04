Oettinger will start Monday's game against Carolina, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports.

Oettinger was tagged with a loss in relief after allowing three goals to the Red Wings in his last appearance, but he's won each of his last three starts, allowing just four goals over those three wins. The impressive rookie (2.23 GAA, .916 save percentage) will have his work cut out for him Monday against the Hurricanes' 11th-ranked offense, which is scoring 3.17 goals per game.