Oettinger will protect the road goal in Saturday's game versus the Hurricanes, Bruce LeVine of Dallas Stars Radio reports.

Anton Khudobin is in COVID-19 protocol, so Oettinger could take on a workhorse role for the time being. Oettinger has been a bit rocky lately with a .904 save percentage and a 2-2-1 record over his last five appearances. The Hurricanes have won four of their last five contests, averaging 3.2 goals in that stretch.