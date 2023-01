Oettinger will defend the road goal against the Rangers on Thursday, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports.

Oettinger has been outstanding this season, going 19-6-3 with a 2.29 GAA and a .923 save percentage. Oettinger has won six of his last seven starts, giving up only 12 goals on 198 shots. He will face the Rangers, who are in the middle of the NHL pack in goals, averaging 3.24 goals per game.