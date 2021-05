Oettinger will defend the blue paint during Wednesday's road game versus the Lightning, Bruce LeVine of Dallas Stars Radio reports.

Oettinger was pretty solid in his last start Thursday against Tampa Bay, stopping 25 of 27 shots, but he ultimately suffered his 14th defeat of the season due to a complete lack of goal support from his teammates. The 22-year-old rookie netminder will attempt to snap his personal two-game losing streak in a rematch with the same Lightning squad Wednesday.