Oettinger will get the start Sunday against the Maple Leafs, Stars radio analyst Bruce LeVine reports Sunday.

Oettinger is tied for the league lead with 15 wins, sharing that distinction with four other netminders. The 27-year-old is coming off of a 34-save performance against the Sharks his last time out, snapping a personal two-game losing streak. He brings a 15-6-2 record, 2.56 GAA and a .907 save percentage into battle with the Maple Leafs, losers of four of their last five games.