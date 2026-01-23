default-cbs-image
Oettinger will protect the home goal versus the Blues on Friday, Stars radio analyst Bruce LeVine reports.

Oettinger will get the second half of a back-to-back after Casey DeSmith came up short in a 1-0 loss to the Blue Jackets on Thursday. The 27-year-old Oettinger is 2-4-1 with a 3.31 GAA and an .868 save percentage over seven games in January. The Blues have just 11 goals scored over their last six contests, going 2-4-0 in that span.

