Oettinger will get the starting nod for Game 5 at home against Edmonton on Friday, Tracey Myers of NHL.com reports.

After winning two straight games to put the Stars up 2-1 over the Oilers, Oettinger turned in his worst start of the series and one of his worst performances of the postseason. He coughed up four goals on 28 shots, lowering his postseason save percentage to .917 through 17 games. Oettinger hasn't lost two straight games since the first round against Vegas.