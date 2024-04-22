Oettinger will patrol the home crease Monday in Game 1 against Vegas, per Stars radio analyst Bruce LeVine.

Oettinger posted a 35-14-4 record with three shutouts, a 2.72 GAA and a .905 save percentage in 54 games during the regular season. He won 10 of 11 outings to close out the year, earning two shutouts and a .941 save percentage during that span. However, Oettinger didn't have much success against the Golden Knights in 2023-24, allowing 10 goals on 87 shots en route to posting a mark of 0-1-2.