Oettinger will protect the home net in Game 1 of the second round versus the Kraken, Tracey Myers of NHL.com reports.

Oettinger continued his excellence from the regular season into the playoffs, going 4-2 with a 2.01 GAA and a .929 save percentage in six games versus the Wild in the first round. He'll look to contain the Kraken's prolific depth, as Seattle had 15 different goal scorers in its series versus the Avalanche.