Oettinger will guard the road goal in Thursday's Game 2 versus the Flames, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Oettinger received no help in Game 1, stopping 25 of 26 shots in a 1-0 loss. The only goal he conceded was five seconds into a Flames power play. He'll hope for more support from his teammates in Game 2 as the Stars look to get back home with the series even.