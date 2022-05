Oettinger will guard the road goal in Wednesday's Game 5 versus the Flames, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Oettinger is coming off of a 50-save performance in Monday's Game 4 loss, which left the series tied at 2-2. He's allowed just six goals on 149 shots for a .960 save percentage through four starts, and he'll look to get the Stars back ahead of the Flames in this pivotal Game 5.