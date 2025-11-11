Oettinger will patrol the road blue paint Tuesday versus the Senators, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports.

Oettinger has conceded 10 goals on 45 shots across his last two starts, putting him down to a 2.99 GAA and .893 save percentage over 11 appearances in 2025-26. The Senators have generated 3.44 goals per game this season, which ranks sixth in the NHL, so it won't get any easier for Oettinger on Tuesday. The 26-year-old owns a 2-1-0 record, 3.72 GAA and .825 save percentage over four career outings against Ottawa.