Oettinger will defend the cage on the road against Boston on Monday, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports.

Oettinger is undefeated in regulation in his last eight contests, going 7-0-1 while registering a 2.84 GAA and .905 save percentage. The Stars are heading into a back-to-back, which means fantasy players should expect Scott Wedgewood to get the starting nod on the road versus the Rangers on Tuesday. For his part, Oettinger is firmly entrenched as the No. 1 option in Dallas and figures to see the bulk of the workload the rest of the way.