Oettinger will play the first two periods of Monday's home clash with Colorado, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Oettinger racked up 30 wins in 48 games last season along with a 2.53 GAA and .914 save percentage. The 23-year-old netminder managed to compile all those victories despite limited action and could add to those totals this year with a fuller schedule of games.