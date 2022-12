Oettinger will start Saturday at home against San Jose, Bruce LeVine of Dallas Hockey Now reports.

Oettinger has won his past three starts, having allowed just five goals on 76 shots. He has a 16-5-3 record this season with a 2.38 GAA and a .920 save percentage in 27 appearances. Oettinger gave up five goals on only 18 shots in a 5-4 loss to the Sharks on Nov. 11.