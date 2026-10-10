Oettinger will guard the road crease in Saturday's clash with the Penguins, per Seth Rorabaugh of Tribune-Review Sports.

After being handed a loss in the Stars' Opening Night matchup, Oettinger has responded extremely well, posting back-to-back shutouts in his two most recent outings. The 27-year-old netminder currently has a 2-1-0 record, an 0.67 GAA and a .967 save percentage over 61 shots on net across three outings. He'll look to carry his momentum into Saturday's tough clash against the Penguins, who are currently tied for fifth in the NHL with 4.00 goals per game to begin the new season. Regardless, Oettinger should be started with confidence in all fantasy formats in Saturday's matchup.