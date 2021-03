Oettinger will take on the Blue Jackets in a road clash Saturday, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.

Oettinger has put together a strong start to his NHL career, recording a .918 save percentage and a 2.05 GAA. However, a lack of offensive support and some bad luck has tagged him with a 3-1-4 record. Oettinger draws a slumping Blue Jackets squad that has just two wins over its last 10 games, so he's an appealing fantasy option Saturday.