Oettinger will guard the road goal Sunday in Game 2 against the Golden Knights, Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Sun reports.

Oettinger is coming off a 33-save effort in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to Vegas. He has posted a record of 8-6 this postseason with a 2.83 GAA and a .902 save percentage in 14 starts. Vegas has produced 3.75 goals per game during the 2023 playoffs.