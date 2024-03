Oettinger will get the starting nod in Arizona on Sunday, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports.

Oettinger will make his third straight start for Dallas; in his previous two outings, he's stopped a combined 43 of 47 shots. The 25-year-old is 6-2-0 over his last eight appearances despite a lackluster.874 save percentage during that stretch. Oettinger is 27-13-4 with a disappointing .897 save percentage and 3.00 GAA this season.