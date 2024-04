Oettinger will get the starting nod in Colorado on Sunday, Ryan Boulding of NHL.com reports.

Oettinger has been unstoppable recently; he's rattled off six straight wins including back-to-back shutouts against Edmonton and Seattle, stopping 52 combined shots in those two wins. During his winning streak, he's registered an elite .955 save percentage. For the season, Oettinger is 31-13-4 with a 2.80 GAA and a .903 save percentage.