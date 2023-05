Oettinger will get the starting nod Thursday at home against Seattle, Saad Yousuf of The Athletic reports.

Oettinger has struggled against the Kraken but is staring at a 2-2 tie in the series. He's registered an ugly .860 save percentage and 3.87 GAA through four contests and a .903 save percentage in 10 postseason appearances. Oettinger allowed a combined seven goals on 71 shots in the first two home games this series.