Oettinger will protect the home goal in Thursday's season opener versus the Blues, Matthew DeFranks of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Oettinger will get the nod as expected in the Stars' season opener. The 24-year-old established himself as a workhorse starter last season, appearing in 62 games with a 37-11-11 record, a 2.37 GAA and a .919 save percentage. Oettinger should continue to see ample playing time, and the Stars' strong offense should keep him in line for plenty of wins.