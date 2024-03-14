Oettinger will defend the home crease versus New Jersey on Thursday, per Brian Rea of Bally Sports Southwest.

Oettinger had his four-game winning streak end Tuesday versus Florida, as he gave up four goals on 30 shots. It has been a tough season for the 25-year-old netminder, as he has not performed as well as he has in his three previous NHL campaigns. While his 25-12-4 record is terrific, his 2.98 GAA and .899 save percentage are in the lower half among NHL starting goaltenders. The Devils average 31.9 shots, 10th in the NHL.