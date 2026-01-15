Oettinger will start Thursday's road game against Utah, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports.

Oettinger has started in just one of the Stars' last four games, but he'll return to the crease Thursday after getting a night off Tuesday in Anaheim during the second half of a back-to-back set. He's been relatively shaky since the start of the calendar year, but he had a successful outing against Los Angeles on Monday, turning aside 24 of 25 shots en route to a 3-1 victory.