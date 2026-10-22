Oettinger will defend the home paint in Thursday's clash against the Jets, per Stars TV host Brien Rea.

Oettinger is set to enter Thursday's start on a two-game win streak after shutting out the Blackhawks on Saturday and narrowly defeating the Bruins on Tuesday. Overall, the 27-year-old backstop has a 4-2-1 record, a league-leading three shutouts, a 1.13 GAA and a .945 save percentage across seven appearances. In Thursday's matchup with the Jets, who currently rank 24th in the NHL with 2.67 goals per game, Oettinger is a must-start in all fantasy formats.