Oettinger is slated to guard the home crease against Seattle in Game 2 on Thursday, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports.

Oettinger stopped 39 of 44 shots in Dallas' 5-4 overtime loss to Seattle in the series opener. Through seven playoff outings this year, he has a 4-3 record, 2.35 GAA and .921 save percentage. Seattle has averaged 2.88 goals per game in the 2023 postseason.