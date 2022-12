Oettinger will start Tuesday's home game versus Toronto, Brian Rea of Bally Sports Southwest reports.

Oettinger has a 9-2-3 record this season with a 2.51 GAA and a .917 save percentage in 17 appearances. He allowed four goals on 16 shots to Minnesota on Sunday prior to being replaced at the start of the third period by Scott Wedgewood. Oettinger will be looking for a bounce-back performance versus a Toronto team that ranks 19th in the league with 3.04 goals per game.