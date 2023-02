Oettinger will patrol the home crease against Boston on Tuesday, Bruce LeVine of Dallas Hockey Now reports.

Oettinger has won his past two outings, having stopped 70 of 73 shots. He has a 23-7-7 record this season with a 2.22 GAA and a .926 save percentage in 40 appearances. The Bruins rank second in the NHL this campaign with 3.67 goals per game.