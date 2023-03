Oettinger will patrol the home crease Tuesday against Seattle, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports.

Oettinger is coming off a 33-save effort in Saturday's 6-5 overtime win over Calgary. He has a 30-10-10 record this season with a 2.46 GAA and a .918 save percentage in 53 appearances. Oettinger has won his previous two starts against Seattle this season, having stopped 54 of 59 shots. The Kraken rank sixth in the league this campaign with 3.48 goals per game.