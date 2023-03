Oettinger will guard the cage for Tuesday's road tilt versus Chicago, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports.

Oettinger will make his 10th appearance in the team's last 13 contests, having posted a 6-2-1 record and 3.52 GAA. During this stretch, the 24-year-old backstop conceded five goals on three separate occasions. Until the Stars can firmly lock up their playoff spot, Oettinger figures to continue carrying the bulk of the workload.