Oettinger (illness) will guard the road goal against Detroit on Tuesday, per Mike Heika of the Stars' official site.

Oettinger wasn't an option to start in Sunday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Islanders because of an illness. Still, he was able to dress as Scott Wedgewood's backup in the matchup. Oettinger has a 13-9-2 record this season with a 2.96 GAA and a .904 save percentage over 25 games played. Detroit sits sixth in the league this campaign with 3.48 goals per contest.