Oettinger will defend the home cage against Columbus on Tuesday, Brien Rea of Victory+ reports.

Oettinger will look to bounce back from his first loss of the season against the Blues on Saturday -- though he gave up just two goals on 21 shots in that performance. It will be the 26-year-old backstop's fifth outing in the Stars' first six games, posting a 3-1-0 record and .905 save percentage along the way.