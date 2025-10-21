Stars' Jake Oettinger: Tending twine Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Oettinger will defend the home cage against Columbus on Tuesday, Brien Rea of Victory+ reports.
Oettinger will look to bounce back from his first loss of the season against the Blues on Saturday -- though he gave up just two goals on 21 shots in that performance. It will be the 26-year-old backstop's fifth outing in the Stars' first six games, posting a 3-1-0 record and .905 save percentage along the way.
