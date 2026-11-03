Oettinger will defend the road goal in Tuesday's clash against the Capitals, per Mike Heika of the Stars' official site.

Oettinger bounced back in Saturday's win over the Blue Jackets, as he stopped 24 of 25 shots on net in the 3-1 win. Overall, the 27-year-old backstop has a 7-3-1 record, a 1.63 GAA and a .921 save percentage over 11 appearances this season. He remains one of the top fantasy options across all formats given his recent run of five wins over his last six outings. He'll face a difficult task Tuesday against the Capitals, who rank 11th in the NHL with 3.38 goals per game this season. Oettinger remains a solid start in fantasy despite the tough matchup.