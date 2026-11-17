Oettinger will patrol the crease on the road versus Vegas on Tuesday, Stars radio analyst Bruce LeVine reports.

Oettinger is coming off a 22-save, shutout victory over the Sabres on Saturday, having gone 4-1-0 with a 3.20 GAA in his last five appearances. The netminder leads the NHL with four shutouts this year while sitting fourth in wins (10), behind Jesper Wallstedt, Pyotr Kochetkov and Mackenzie Blackwood. If Oettinger can slightly boost his ratios, he should be in the mix for the Vezina trophy at the end of the season.