Oettinger will defend the cage against the Jackets on the road Tuesday, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports.
In his two appearances this season, including one relief outing, Oettinger has performed well with a 2.02 GAA and .909 save percentage. While the 22-year-old Minnesota native won't be replacing Anton Khudobin as the No. 1 option in Big D, he has played well enough to earn a few extra looks outside of back-to-backs, including Tuesday's contest.
