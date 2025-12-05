Oettinger will defend the cage against the Sharks at home Friday, Lia Assimakopoulos of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Oettinger is riding a four-game winning streak during which he is sporting a 2.00 GAA, .934 save percentage and one shutout. With no back-to-backs on the short-term schedule, the Minnesota native could see a heavy workload heading into the Christmas break -- though Casey DeSmith has been playing well enough to see some extra starts outside of back-to-backs.