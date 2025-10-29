Oettinger saved all 24 attempts on goal in Tuesday's 1-0 shutout win over the Capitals.

Oettinger picked up his first shutout of the season in an effort to pick up his second consecutive win. Overall, the 26-year-old goalie has a 5-2-1 record with a 2.61 GAA and a .909 save percentage across eight outings this season. Oettinger has performed well in the early stages of the season and is tied for fourth among goaltenders in wins. Coming off a 36-win season through 58 regular-season appearances last year, he's showing all the necessary signs to put forth a similar win total this campaign. Oettinger remains a top-tier option between the pipes in all fantasy formats.