Oettinger stopped 18 of 21 shots in Saturday's 4-3 shootout loss to Carolina.

Oettinger avoided a regulation loss when Dallas erased a 3-1 third-period lead, but Carolina's Vincent Trocheck beat Oettinger during the shootout to give the Hurricanes the win. It was the third straight defeat for the rookie netminder, with each of them decided by one goal. Oettinger is 2-0-3 with a 2.31 GAA and .910 save percentage behind No. 1 starter Anton Khudobin.