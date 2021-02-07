Oettinger made 33 saves in Sunday's 2-1 overtime loss to Chicago.

Getting the nod after Anton Khudobin was benched for disciplinary reasons, Oettinger put together a fantastic performance but didn't get enough offensive support to be rewarded with a win. The rookie netminder is still undefeated in regulation, going 2-0-1 in four appearances with a 2.27 GAA and .915 save percentage, and if Khudobin remains in coach Rick Bowness' doghouse past this weekend, Oettinger could get a chance to show he deserves to be more than just a backup for Dallas.