Stars' Jake Oettinger: Turns pro
Oettinger signed a three-year, entry-level deal with the Stars on Monday.
Oettinger will report to AHL Texas on an amateur tryout for the rest of this season, with his ELC kicking in next season. The Boston University product was Dallas' first-round selection (26th overall) in the 2017 draft.
