Oettinger (lower body) won't suit up for Friday's preseason finale on the road against Minnesota, Robert Tiffin of NHL.com reports.

Oettinger was scratched from Wednesday's preseason start at home against the Wild due to lower-body tightness and was initially considered questionable for Friday's rematch. Although head coach Glen Gulutzan downplayed the severity of Oettinger's injury Thursday, the netminder will be rested during the Stars' preseason finale. It seems unlikely that Oettinger's injury will impact his availability for Opening Night at home against the Blues on Oct. 2.