Oettinger made 20 saves in his NHL debut, a 7-3 win over the Red Wings.

Oettinger, a 2017 first-round pick out of Boston University, was locked in a one-goal game in the third period until the Stars pulled away with three unanswered goals in the final 5:08. The 22-year-old was giving No. 1 starter Anton Khudobin a night off and is locked into the backup role while veteran Ben Bishop (knee) makes his way back.