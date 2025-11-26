Oettinger stopped 22 of 25 shots in Tuesday's 8-3 win over the Oilers.

Oettinger wasn't at his best, but after a four-goal first period from the Stars, he had plenty of leeway. This was his fifth win in his last six starts, a span in which he's allowed just 15 goals. For the season, he's up to 10-4-2 with a 2.74 GAA and a .900 save percentage in 16 starts. Casey DeSmith is likely to start Wednesday in Seattle, but Oettinger should be penciled in for Friday's home game versus the Mammoth.