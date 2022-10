Oettinger (lower body) will be out for at least one week before being re-evaluated, Brian Rea of Bally Sports Southwest reports.

Oettinger was injured in Saturday's game against the Rangers. The 23-year-old netminder was off to an outstanding start in 2022-23 with a mark of 5-1-0, a 1.40 GAA and a .952 save percentage in seven appearances. Scott Wedgewood should see the bulk of the starts until Oettinger is able to return.