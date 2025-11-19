Oettinger made 19 saves in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Islanders.

After a scoreless first period, Oettinger allowed one goal in the second period and two in the third. The Dallas offense sputtered in the contest aside from a pair of tallies by Jason Robertson. Oettinger saw his three-start win streak come to an end. He has only two regulation losses in his last nine outings, going 5-2-2 over that stretch with a 2.55 GAA and .899 save percentage.