Oettinger allowed two goals on 23 shots in Thursday's 3-0 loss to the Jets. The third goal was an empty-netter.

Oettinger had won his previous eight outings, giving up just 13 goals in that span. He was solid again Thursday, but the Stars couldn't solve Laurent Brossoit. The loss put Oettinger at 33-14-4 with a 2.80 GAA and a .903 save percentage over 52 contests this season. The Stars are still in the driver's seat to clinch the top spot in the Central Division, and they'll have a favorable home matchup versus the Kraken on Saturday as their next chance to do it.