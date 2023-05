Oettinger stopped 27 of 29 shots in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Golden Knights in Game 5.

Oettinger was steady throughout the game. The Stars quickly answered both of Vegas' goals before rallying in the third period to get the win. This was Oettinger's second win in a row after he dropped the first three games of the series. He'll likely get the nod again in Game 6 on Monday in Dallas.